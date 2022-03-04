Menu
2018 RAM 1500

99,290 KM

Details Description

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

SLT Quad Cab 4WD #Touch Screen #Heated Seats

SLT Quad Cab 4WD #Touch Screen #Heated Seats

Location

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

99,290KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8526686
  • Stock #: PFP-416
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT4JS169439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,290 KM

Vehicle Description

Real Strength for the real world. This 2018 ram 1500 Big Horn Black Package features a 5.7 Hemi with 8-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with Power 10-way adjustable driver's seat with lumbar, Rear 60/40 split folding seat, 115-volt auxiliary power outlet, Fold flat load floor with storage, Customer preferred package, Rear power sliding window, Pick up box lighting, 20-inch aluminum rims, Tubular sidesteps, Tow hooks, Fog lights, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Power folding heated mirrors with integrated signals, Black appearance package: Semi gloss black rims, Painted rear bumper, Painted front bumper, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Comfort Group: Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel. Remote start system, 8-speed torqueflite transmission, 3.92 rear axle ratio, 5.7 Hemi with FuelSaver MDS, Heavy Duty transmission oil cooler, Heavy Duty engine cooling, Uconnect with 8.4-inch touch screen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Dual zone climate control, Rear back up camera.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

