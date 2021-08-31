2018 RAM 2500

$57,488 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 7 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7868748

7868748 Stock #: 93539A

93539A VIN: 3C6TR5EJ7JG172810

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 35,746 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.