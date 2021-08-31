Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 2500

35,746 KM

Details Description

$57,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$57,488

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

204-727-0531

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

*Power Wagon*Sunroof*Nav*Park Assist*6.4LHemi*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 2500

*Power Wagon*Sunroof*Nav*Park Assist*6.4LHemi*

Location

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

  1. 7868748
  2. 7868748
  3. 7868748
  4. 7868748
  5. 7868748
  6. 7868748
  7. 7868748
  8. 7868748
  9. 7868748
  10. 7868748
  11. 7868748
  12. 7868748
  13. 7868748
  14. 7868748
  15. 7868748
  16. 7868748
  17. 7868748
  18. 7868748
  19. 7868748
  20. 7868748
  21. 7868748
  22. 7868748
  23. 7868748
  24. 7868748
  25. 7868748
  26. 7868748
  27. 7868748
  28. 7868748
  29. 7868748
  30. 7868748
  31. 7868748
  32. 7868748
  33. 7868748
  34. 7868748
  35. 7868748
  36. 7868748
  37. 7868748
  38. 7868748
  39. 7868748
  40. 7868748
  41. 7868748
  42. 7868748
Contact Seller

$57,488

+ taxes & licensing

35,746KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7868748
  • Stock #: 93539A
  • VIN: 3C6TR5EJ7JG172810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 35,746 KM

Vehicle Description

Big and Commanding describes our 2018 RAM 2500 Power Wagon Crew Cab 4X4 shown in Black Clear Coat! Powered by a 6.4 Liter HEMI V8 that generates 410hp connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for the ultimate in road authority. Our tough Four Wheel Drive truck is up for any challenge with electronically locking front rear axles, all-terrain tires, the Articulink front suspension system, and Bilstein monotube shocks make. This Power Wagon is everything you need and more! Check out the powder-coated front bumper, black grille, tow hooks, skid plates, tonneau cover, running boards, and front electric winch. Practicality and comfort greet you inside the spacious Power Wagon cabin with easy-to-use control, smart storage spaces, power accessories, and integrated voice command with Bluetooth. Find the tunes that inspire you on the touchscreen display audio with available satellite radio and full-color navigation, then buckle up and hold on! It would help if you had a tough truck that can go the extra mile, and our RAM is built to last with ABS, backup camera, front-seat side curtain airbags, stability traction control, and hill descent control. Face the day head-on and work smarter with this 2500 Power Wagon! Print this page and call us Now...We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

2017 RAM 1500 *Big H...
 93,514 KM
$35,988 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 37,162 KM
$29,488 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Optima *LX*...
 153,351 KM
$11,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Call Dealer

204-727-XXXX

(click to show)

204-727-0531

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory