1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Big and Commanding describes our 2018 RAM 2500 Power Wagon Crew Cab 4X4 shown in Black Clear Coat! Powered by a 6.4 Liter HEMI V8 that generates 410hp connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for the ultimate in road authority. Our tough Four Wheel Drive truck is up for any challenge with electronically locking front rear axles, all-terrain tires, the Articulink front suspension system, and Bilstein monotube shocks make. This Power Wagon is everything you need and more! Check out the powder-coated front bumper, black grille, tow hooks, skid plates, tonneau cover, running boards, and front electric winch. Practicality and comfort greet you inside the spacious Power Wagon cabin with easy-to-use control, smart storage spaces, power accessories, and integrated voice command with Bluetooth. Find the tunes that inspire you on the touchscreen display audio with available satellite radio and full-color navigation, then buckle up and hold on! It would help if you had a tough truck that can go the extra mile, and our RAM is built to last with ABS, backup camera, front-seat side curtain airbags, stability traction control, and hill descent control. Face the day head-on and work smarter with this 2500 Power Wagon! Print this page and call us Now...We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
