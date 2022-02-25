Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

80,562 KM

$26,400

+ tax & licensing
Touring

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

80,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8441001
  • Stock #: P889
  • VIN: 4S3GKAB61J3610327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P889
  • Mileage 80,562 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 SUBARU IMPREZA TOURING PKG

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

