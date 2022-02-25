$26,400+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Impreza
Touring
Location
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
80,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8441001
- Stock #: P889
- VIN: 4S3GKAB61J3610327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P889
- Mileage 80,562 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 SUBARU IMPREZA TOURING PKG
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4