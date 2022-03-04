2018 Subaru Outback

$32,500 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 0 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8487111

8487111 Stock #: PFP-407

PFP-407 VIN: 4S4BSDLCXJ3392531

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PFP-407

Mileage 80,064 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.