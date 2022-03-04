Menu
2018 Subaru Outback

80,064 KM

$32,500

+ tax & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2.5i Limited #XMode #Clean Carfax

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

80,064KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8487111
  • Stock #: PFP-407
  • VIN: 4S4BSDLCXJ3392531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-407
  • Mileage 80,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Inspires confidence and takes you wherever you'd like to go. This 2018 Subaru Outback features a 175-hp 2.5-litre 4-cylinder engine with CVT transmission and Subaru's symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. Equipped with roof rails with integrated sing in place and adjustable cross bars, 10-way power adjustable driver's seat, Heated front seats, 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth phone connectivity, Dual USB slots for rear passengers, Rear-view camera, Driver and passenger power windows auto up/down, Dual zone automatic climate control, Auto dimming side view mirror with approach lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, Harman Kardon 12-speaker system including subwoofer and 576-watt amplifier, Rear climate control vents, 4-way power passenger seat, Memory seat function, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Sunroof, Power liftgate, Second set of studded winter tires on aluminum rims.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

