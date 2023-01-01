Menu
2018 Toyota C-HR

88,618 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2018 Toyota C-HR

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE|Loaded-Just Arrived

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE|Loaded-Just Arrived

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,618KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9805324
  • Stock #: M12347A
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX5JR001614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,618 KM

Vehicle Description

TOYOTA C-HR XLE; SAFETY SENSE, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, SMART KEY!This TOYOTA C-HR XLE is nicely equipped with features; comes with Toyota safety sense (Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Auto High Beam, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control), backup camera, push-button start, smart key, power windows/locks/mirrors, heated seats, dual climate control with air-conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, leather multi-function steering wheel, auto headlights, AM/FM/AUX/USB, 12V plug-ins, alloy rims and more!




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Rearview Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

USB port

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

