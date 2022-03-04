$23,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla
SE|Winter Tires|Htd Seats|Camera|Local|Clean
Location
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
59,869KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8460429
- Stock #: M12287
- VIN: 2T1BURHE4JC087703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SLATE METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,869 KM
Vehicle Description
The Toyota Corolla has it all and is now more refined and stylish than ever before! Drive with peace of mind that other brands will charge you thousands of dollars for! The Corolla will come with all power options, heated seats, back up camera, 56MPG, 7" display screen and more!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Winter Tires
Bluetooth
FULLY EQUIPPED
USB port
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7