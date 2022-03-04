Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

59,869 KM

Details Description Features

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

SE|Winter Tires|Htd Seats|Camera|Local|Clean

2018 Toyota Corolla

SE|Winter Tires|Htd Seats|Camera|Local|Clean

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

59,869KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8460429
  • Stock #: M12287
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4JC087703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SLATE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Comfort, fuel efficiency, safety, and reliability - Winter tires included!




The Toyota Corolla has it all and is now more refined and stylish than ever before! Drive with peace of mind that other brands will charge you thousands of dollars for! The Corolla will come with all power options, heated seats, back up camera, 56MPG, 7" display screen and more!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Winter Tires
Bluetooth
FULLY EQUIPPED
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

