$31,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Toyota Sienna
LE AWD|Clean|7Passenger|WinterTiresRims
2018 Toyota Sienna
LE AWD|Clean|7Passenger|WinterTiresRims
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$31,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,146KM
VIN 5TDJZ3DC9JS208540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # P25003A
- Mileage 152,146 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Toyota Sienna 7 Passenger AWD
Key Features:
Additional Features:
Recent Services:
Winter Tires on Rims!
The 2018 Toyota Sienna AWD is a versatile and reliable minivan, perfect for families and those who need extra space and comfort on the road. Equipped with Toyota's renowned All-Wheel Drive system, this Sienna provides enhanced traction and stability, making it ideal for various driving conditions, including rain and snow.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
2018 Toyota Sienna