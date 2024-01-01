Menu
<strong>2018 Toyota Sienna 7 Passenger AWD</strong> <strong>Key Features:</strong> <ul> <li><strong>Engine:</strong> 3.5L V6</li> <li><strong>Transmission:</strong> 8-speed automatic</li> <li><strong>Drive Type:</strong> All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</li> <li><strong>Seating:</strong> 7 passengers</li> <li><strong>Color:</strong> Alpine White</li> </ul> <strong>Additional Features:</strong> <ul> <li>Power sliding doors</li> <li>Backup camera</li> <li>Bluetooth connectivity</li> <li>Heated front seats</li> <li>Tri-zone automatic climate control</li> <li>Touchscreen infotainment system</li> <li>Cruise control</li> <li>Roof rails</li> <li>Alloy wheels</li> </ul> <strong>Recent Services:</strong> <ul> <li>Synthetic Oil Change</li> <li>New Engine/Cabin Filters</li> <li>New Front Pads and Rotors</li> <li>New Rear Pads and Rotors</li> </ul> <strong>Winter Tires on Rims!</strong> The 2018 Toyota Sienna AWD is a versatile and reliable minivan, perfect for families and those who need extra space and comfort on the road. Equipped with Toyotas renowned All-Wheel Drive system, this Sienna provides enhanced traction and stability, making it ideal for various driving conditions, including rain and snow.

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Toyota Sienna