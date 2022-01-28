Menu
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

89,972 KM

Details Features

$43,950

+ tax & licensing
$43,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Comfortline Luxury,AWD,H.Seats

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Comfortline Luxury,AWD,H.Seats

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$43,950

+ taxes & licensing

89,972KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8253901
  • Stock #: J22002
  • VIN: 1V2LR2CA8JC577070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,972 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

