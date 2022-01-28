$43,950+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6 FSI Comfortline Luxury,AWD,H.Seats
89,972KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8253901
- Stock #: J22002
- VIN: 1V2LR2CA8JC577070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,972 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
