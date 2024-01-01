2019 Buick Enclave

Menu
Experience luxury and performance like never before with the 2019 Buick Avenir, now available at Planet Kia. As your trusted dealership in [City/Location], were proud to offer this premium sedan to elevate your driving experience to new heights. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the 2019 Buick Avenir exudes sophistication and refinement at every turn. Its sleek exterior design, featuring distinctive chrome accents and elegant lines, commands attention on the road while hinting at the exceptional comfort and performance that await inside. Step into the spacious and opulently-appointed cabin of the 2019 Buick Avenir and discover a world of luxury and convenience. Premium materials such as leather-appointed seating and wood trim create a sumptuous environment that invites you to relax and enjoy the journey ahead. With advanced technology features including an intuitive infotainment system, wireless charging, and a suite of driver-assistive technologies, every drive becomes a seamless and connected experience. Under the hood, the 2019 Buick Avenir delivers impressive performance with its powerful engine and smooth handling. Whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, youll appreciate the responsive acceleration and confident handling that make every drive a pleasure. Safety is paramount in the 2019 Buick Avenir, with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features designed to help you stay protected on the road. From forward collision alert to lane keep assist, you can drive with confidence knowing that youre surrounded by cutting-edge safety technology. Dont miss your chance to experience the luxury and performance of the 2019 Buick Avenir. Visit Planet Kia today to schedule a test drive and discover why this exceptional sedan is the perfect choice for drivers who demand the best

107,011KM
Used
VIN 5GAEVCKW5KJ125035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 107,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience luxury and performance like never before with the 2019 Buick Avenir, now available at Planet Kia. As your trusted dealership in [City/Location], we're proud to offer this premium sedan to elevate your driving experience to new heights.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the 2019 Buick Avenir exudes sophistication and refinement at every turn. Its sleek exterior design, featuring distinctive chrome accents and elegant lines, commands attention on the road while hinting at the exceptional comfort and performance that await inside.

Step into the spacious and opulently-appointed cabin of the 2019 Buick Avenir and discover a world of luxury and convenience. Premium materials such as leather-appointed seating and wood trim create a sumptuous environment that invites you to relax and enjoy the journey ahead. With advanced technology features including an intuitive infotainment system, wireless charging, and a suite of driver-assistive technologies, every drive becomes a seamless and connected experience.

Under the hood, the 2019 Buick Avenir delivers impressive performance with its powerful engine and smooth handling. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, you'll appreciate the responsive acceleration and confident handling that make every drive a pleasure.

Safety is paramount in the 2019 Buick Avenir, with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features designed to help you stay protected on the road. From forward collision alert to lane keep assist, you can drive with confidence knowing that you're surrounded by cutting-edge safety technology.

Don't miss your chance to experience the luxury and performance of the 2019 Buick Avenir. Visit Planet Kia today to schedule a test drive and discover why this exceptional sedan is the perfect choice for drivers who demand the best







Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With over 100 vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you. 



New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit? 



At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we cant do it then no one can! 




We are proud to be the #1 Kia dealer in the Westman Five years in a row! With our best priced dealer award, come see why consumers are choosing us.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

