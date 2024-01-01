$32,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Enclave
Avenir
2019 Buick Enclave
Avenir
Location
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
204-725-2566
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 107,011 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and performance like never before with the 2019 Buick Avenir, now available at Planet Kia. As your trusted dealership in [City/Location], we're proud to offer this premium sedan to elevate your driving experience to new heights.
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the 2019 Buick Avenir exudes sophistication and refinement at every turn. Its sleek exterior design, featuring distinctive chrome accents and elegant lines, commands attention on the road while hinting at the exceptional comfort and performance that await inside.
Step into the spacious and opulently-appointed cabin of the 2019 Buick Avenir and discover a world of luxury and convenience. Premium materials such as leather-appointed seating and wood trim create a sumptuous environment that invites you to relax and enjoy the journey ahead. With advanced technology features including an intuitive infotainment system, wireless charging, and a suite of driver-assistive technologies, every drive becomes a seamless and connected experience.
Under the hood, the 2019 Buick Avenir delivers impressive performance with its powerful engine and smooth handling. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, you'll appreciate the responsive acceleration and confident handling that make every drive a pleasure.
Safety is paramount in the 2019 Buick Avenir, with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features designed to help you stay protected on the road. From forward collision alert to lane keep assist, you can drive with confidence knowing that you're surrounded by cutting-edge safety technology.
Don't miss your chance to experience the luxury and performance of the 2019 Buick Avenir. Visit Planet Kia today to schedule a test drive and discover why this exceptional sedan is the perfect choice for drivers who demand the best
Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With over 100 vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you.
New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit?
At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we cant do it then no one can!
We are proud to be the #1 Kia dealer in the Westman Five years in a row! With our best priced dealer award, come see why consumers are choosing us.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Planet Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Planet Kia
Planet Kia
Call Dealer
204-725-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-725-2566