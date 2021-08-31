+ taxes & licensing
Our Black Cherry Metallic 2019 Buick Enclave Premium Group AWD SUV is ready to go! Our Enclave is motivated by a proven 3.6 Litre V6 that offers 288hp matched with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission to provide impressive acceleration. Thanks to an innovative suspension that minimizes impact and noise so you can peacefully enjoy approximately 10.7L 100km in our All Wheel Drive SUV. Designed to fit your life, our Enclave Premium Group boasts thoughtful touches inside and out. Admire the beautiful 19-inch wheels, rear privacy glass, and a power liftgate. Inside our Premium, the elegant leather-trimmed interior greets you with three generous rows of seating, and ample storage along with a wealth of amenities including a remote starter system, rear vision camera, a heated steering wheel, and heated and cooled front seats. Take your connectivity to the next level courtesy of Buick IntelliLink with voice control, full-color Navigation, a prominent touchscreen display, available 4G Wi-Fi Hotspot, premium Bose audio with available satellite radio, and more. Drive with peace of mind knowing our Buick Enclave has received top safety scores and your loved ones will be safe and secure thanks to forward collision alert, lane departure warning, stability traction control, airbags, and OnStar assistance. Abundant in space, performance, and style, this Enclave is a superb choice for your active lifestyle. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
