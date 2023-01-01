Menu
2019 Cadillac XT5

93,153 KM

Details

$30,500

+ tax & licensing
$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2019 Cadillac XT5

2019 Cadillac XT5

Base #Power Tailgate #Apple CarPlay

2019 Cadillac XT5

Base #Power Tailgate #Apple CarPlay

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

93,153KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10048329
  • Stock #: A126
  • VIN: 1GYKNARS4KZ255246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A126
  • Mileage 93,153 KM

Vehicle Description

Indulge in the beauty of motion with the 2019 Cadillac XT5 FWD. This stunning vehicle seamlessly merges high fashion with everyday practicality, offering a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Under the hood, the XT5 is powered by a 3.6L V6 engine, delivering an impressive 310HP, and paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient performance. The exterior design is both captivating and functional. Projector beam halogen headlamps illuminate the road ahead, while the LED taillights and running lamps add a touch of modern elegance. The brushed aluminum roof rails provide a sleek and stylish look, and the rear spoiler enhances the vehicle's aerodynamics. Completing the exterior are the 18-inch aluminum wheels, which add a touch of sophistication. Step inside the XT5, and you'll find a host of features that cater to your convenience and connectivity. The adaptive remote start allows you to warm up or cool down the vehicle before you enter. With four USB ports, you can easily connect and charge your devices, while Bluetooth connectivity enables hands-free calling and audio streaming. The Bose 8-speaker premium audio system delivers crystal-clear sound quality, immersing you in your favorite music. The 8-inch full-color LCD multitouch screen serves as your command center, equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration. Keyless access with push-button start adds a touch of modern convenience, and the power liftgate makes loading and unloading a breeze. Rear park assist and the rear vision camera provide enhanced visibility and assist in maneuvering in tight spaces. Comfort and luxury abound inside the XT5. The leather seating offers a premium feel, and the power tilt and telescoping steering column allow you to find your ideal driving position. During colder weather, the heated front seats provide warmth and comfort.
Includes the balance of Cadillac Powertrain Warranty until July 2025 or 110,000 Kms.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

