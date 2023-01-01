$30,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT5
Base #Power Tailgate #Apple CarPlay
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
93,153KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10048329
- Stock #: A126
- VIN: 1GYKNARS4KZ255246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,153 KM
Vehicle Description
Includes the balance of Cadillac Powertrain Warranty until July 2025 or 110,000 Kms.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7