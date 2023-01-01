Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT - Style, Efficiency, and Everyday Comfort! Elevate your daily drives with the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT, a compact SUV that seamlessly combines modern style, fuel efficiency, and practical features.

Modern Design:
Chevrolets contemporary design philosophy with sleek lines and a distinctive front grille.

Fuel Efficiency:
Experience fuel-efficient driving without compromising on performance.

Comfortable Interior:
Premium cloth seats with power-adjustable drivers seat for optimal comfort.
Spacious cabin with ample legroom for both driver and passengers.

Infotainment and Connectivity:
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system with a user-friendly touchscreen display.
Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility for seamless smartphone integration.

Safety Features:
A suite of safety technologies, including Rearview Camera, Lane Keep Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking.

Extras:
Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition. Full-service history available for inspection.
City-Friendly Size: Maneuver through city streets with ease while still enjoying the versatility of an SUV.
Practical Cargo Space: Fold-flat rear seats for added cargo space when needed.

Dont miss the chance to own the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT. Discover a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and everyday comfort in this compact SUV.

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need!

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

104,606 KM

Details Description

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - Just arrived

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - Just arrived

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

104,606KM
Used
VIN 2GNAXUEV7K6118513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,606 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT - Style, Efficiency, and Everyday Comfort!




Elevate your daily drives with the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT, a compact SUV that seamlessly combines modern style, fuel efficiency, and practical features.





  • Modern Design:

    • Chevrolet's contemporary design philosophy with sleek lines and a distinctive front grille.






  • Fuel Efficiency:

    • Experience fuel-efficient driving without compromising on performance.


  • Comfortable Interior:

    • Premium cloth seats with power-adjustable driver's seat for optimal comfort.
    • Spacious cabin with ample legroom for both driver and passengers.






  • Infotainment and Connectivity:

    • Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system with a user-friendly touchscreen display.
    • Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility for seamless smartphone integration.






  • Safety Features:

    • A suite of safety technologies, including Rearview Camera, Lane Keep Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking.





Extras:

  • Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition. Full-service history available for inspection.




  • City-Friendly Size: Maneuver through city streets with ease while still enjoying the versatility of an SUV.




  • Practical Cargo Space: Fold-flat rear seats for added cargo space when needed.




Don't miss the chance to own the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT. Discover a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and everyday comfort in this compact SUV.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2019 Chevrolet Equinox