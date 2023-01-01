$26,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - Just arrived
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - Just arrived
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
104,606KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNAXUEV7K6118513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,606 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT - Style, Efficiency, and Everyday Comfort!
Elevate your daily drives with the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT, a compact SUV that seamlessly combines modern style, fuel efficiency, and practical features.
Extras:
Don't miss the chance to own the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT. Discover a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and everyday comfort in this compact SUV.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Elevate your daily drives with the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT, a compact SUV that seamlessly combines modern style, fuel efficiency, and practical features.
Modern Design:
- Chevrolet's contemporary design philosophy with sleek lines and a distinctive front grille.
Fuel Efficiency:
- Experience fuel-efficient driving without compromising on performance.
Comfortable Interior:
- Premium cloth seats with power-adjustable driver's seat for optimal comfort.
- Spacious cabin with ample legroom for both driver and passengers.
Infotainment and Connectivity:
- Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system with a user-friendly touchscreen display.
- Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility for seamless smartphone integration.
Safety Features:
- A suite of safety technologies, including Rearview Camera, Lane Keep Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking.
Extras:
- Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition. Full-service history available for inspection.
- City-Friendly Size: Maneuver through city streets with ease while still enjoying the versatility of an SUV.
- Practical Cargo Space: Fold-flat rear seats for added cargo space when needed.
Don't miss the chance to own the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT. Discover a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and everyday comfort in this compact SUV.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Forman Honda
2022 Honda Civic LX|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Camera|Carplay|Loaded 70,458 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
2020 BMW X5 XDrive40i|WtrWheels|Loaded 68,168 KM $57,304 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Ridgeline Touring|HtdLeather|RmtStart|Certified|Navi|Loaded 39,022 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Forman Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Call Dealer
1-800-675-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2019 Chevrolet Equinox