Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

67,700 KM

Details Description Features

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LS- Just Arrived

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LS- Just Arrived

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 8084479
  2. 8084479
  3. 8084479
  4. 8084479
  5. 8084479
  6. 8084479
  7. 8084479
  8. 8084479
  9. 8084479
Contact Seller

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

67,700KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8084479
  • Stock #: P22119A
  • VIN: 2GNAXSEV5K6211664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Ash Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS



One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, Alloy wheels, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Traction control.



1.5L DOHC

Awards:

* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
Remote Starter
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 66,500 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 16,303 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 129,969 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory