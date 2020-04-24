Menu
2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT * Buy Online * Home Delivery

2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT * Buy Online * Home Delivery

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,594KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4935180
  • Stock #: CSN001
  • VIN: 2G11Z5S31K9145578
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience.  Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.

Need help?  Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.

Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 150 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Safety
  • Child Safety Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

