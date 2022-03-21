Menu
2019 Chevrolet Impala

53,275 KM

Details Description Features

$30,500

+ tax & licensing
Premier #Premier #Low Kms

Premier #Premier #Low Kms

53,275KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8921008
  • Stock #: PFP-483
  • VIN: 1G1105S36KU117109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Mileage 53,275 KM

Vehicle Description

Acclaimed Excellence. This 2019 Chevrolet Impala Premier features a 3.6L V6 engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with Chevrolet infotainment system with navigation and 8-inch colour touch screen, 8-way power adjustable front and passenger seats, Heated seats, Rear park assist, Rear view camera, Outside heated power adjustable mirrors with chrome caps, integrated turn signal indicators, 19-inch alloy rims, Bose centerpoint surround sound premium 11 speaker audio system, Wireless charging, 120 volt power outlet, Perforated leather, Dual zone climate control, Remote vehicle starter system, Power tilt-sliding sunroof with fixed rear skylight and power sunshade.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

