$30,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-717-5500
2019 Chevrolet Impala
Premier #Premier #Low Kms
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$30,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8921008
- Stock #: PFP-483
- VIN: 1G1105S36KU117109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Mileage 53,275 KM
Vehicle Description
Acclaimed Excellence. This 2019 Chevrolet Impala Premier features a 3.6L V6 engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with Chevrolet infotainment system with navigation and 8-inch colour touch screen, 8-way power adjustable front and passenger seats, Heated seats, Rear park assist, Rear view camera, Outside heated power adjustable mirrors with chrome caps, integrated turn signal indicators, 19-inch alloy rims, Bose centerpoint surround sound premium 11 speaker audio system, Wireless charging, 120 volt power outlet, Perforated leather, Dual zone climate control, Remote vehicle starter system, Power tilt-sliding sunroof with fixed rear skylight and power sunshade.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.