$34,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss Crew Cab Long Box 4WD
Location
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$34,500
+ taxes & licensing
171,589KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10524267
- Stock #: PFP-710
- VIN: 1GCPYCEF0KZ304868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,589 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7