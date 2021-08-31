2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$46,996 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 9 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7686817

7686817 Stock #: X9812

X9812 VIN: 1GCRYEEDXKZ283398

Vehicle Details Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # X9812

Mileage 47,998 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.