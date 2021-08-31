+ taxes & licensing
Our exclusive 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Double Cab 4X4 is sure to turn heads in Summit White! Powered by a 5.3 EcoTec3 V8 offering 355hp paired to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission with tow haul mode for easy pulling. This Four Wheel Drive truck also features composed handling and scores approximately 10.2L 100km on the highway with Dynamic Fuel Management. Show off street-focused style with our Silverado's body-color grille bar, black mirror caps, spray-on Bedliner, and 18-inch Bright Silver alloy wheels plus LED lighting with fog lamps. Inside this smartly designed RST, you'll appreciate the quiet ride and thoughtfully designed cabin with supportive heated cloth seats, a heated multifunction steering wheel, semi-automatic climate control, remote start, keyless entry, and a full range of connectivity features. Thanks to Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and WiFi compatibility, along with an 8-inch touchscreen and six-speaker sound system, staying in touch and in tune is simple! Chevrolet takes care of you with a backup camera, Stabilitrak, ABS, a tire-pressure monitoring system, and plenty of airbags for your peace of mind. Whether conquering your work day or playing on the weekend, this fantastic Silverado is a first-rate choice for your transportation needs! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
