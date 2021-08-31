Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

47,998 KM

Details Description

$46,996

+ tax & licensing
$46,996

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

204-728-0130

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-728-0130

$46,996

+ taxes & licensing

47,998KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7686817
  • Stock #: X9812
  • VIN: 1GCRYEEDXKZ283398

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # X9812
  • Mileage 47,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Our exclusive 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Double Cab 4X4 is sure to turn heads in Summit White! Powered by a 5.3 EcoTec3 V8 offering 355hp paired to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission with tow haul mode for easy pulling. This Four Wheel Drive truck also features composed handling and scores approximately 10.2L 100km on the highway with Dynamic Fuel Management. Show off street-focused style with our Silverado's body-color grille bar, black mirror caps, spray-on Bedliner, and 18-inch Bright Silver alloy wheels plus LED lighting with fog lamps. Inside this smartly designed RST, you'll appreciate the quiet ride and thoughtfully designed cabin with supportive heated cloth seats, a heated multifunction steering wheel, semi-automatic climate control, remote start, keyless entry, and a full range of connectivity features. Thanks to Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and WiFi compatibility, along with an 8-inch touchscreen and six-speaker sound system, staying in touch and in tune is simple! Chevrolet takes care of you with a backup camera, Stabilitrak, ABS, a tire-pressure monitoring system, and plenty of airbags for your peace of mind. Whether conquering your work day or playing on the weekend, this fantastic Silverado is a first-rate choice for your transportation needs! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

