2019 Chevrolet Traverse

47,623 KM

Details Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr LT True North w/3LT *360 Cam* *Dual Moonroof*

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr LT True North w/3LT *360 Cam* *Dual Moonroof*

Location

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

47,623KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7396880
  Stock #: X2301
  VIN: 1GNEVHKW2KJ240212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # X2301
  • Mileage 47,623 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Bug Deflector
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Onstar
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Leather upholstery
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE
Remote Trunk Release
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
full size spare tire
Dual Moonroof
Tool Kit
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
AUDIO PACKAGE
USB port
Cell Phone Hookup
Electronic Climate Control
Pass through rear seat
Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Tinted Windows -OEM
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Trailer Tow Pkg -OEM
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Navigation System -OEM
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Seat Lumbar
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Anti Theft System -OEM
Driver Power Mirror
Battery -OEM
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Jack
Owner Manual
Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
Power Rear Side Windows
Warranty Books
Remote Engine Start -OEM
Third Row Bench Seat
Blind spot information system
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
OEM Wheels
Front-Radial Tires
Rear-Radial Tires
Push-Start Ignition
Surround View Camera System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

