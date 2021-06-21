2019 Chevrolet Traverse

$39,998 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 6 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7396880

7396880 Stock #: X2301

X2301 VIN: 1GNEVHKW2KJ240212

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # X2301

Mileage 47,623 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Bug Deflector Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitoring Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors ABS Brakes Power Brakes Onstar ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Tri-Zone Climate Control Dual Zone Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Satellite Radio Trim Leather upholstery Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Convenience Garage door opener Intermittent Wipers KEYLESS REMOTE Remote Trunk Release Front Floor Mats Rear Floor Mats Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER full size spare tire Windows Dual Moonroof Additional Features Tool Kit BACKUP CAMERA Driver Lumbar Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors AUDIO PACKAGE USB port Cell Phone Hookup Electronic Climate Control Pass through rear seat Electrochromic Rear View Mirror Bluetooth Streaming Audio Tinted Windows -OEM Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Trailer Tow Pkg -OEM Driver Heated Seat Passenger Heated Seat Steering Wheel Stereo Controls Navigation System -OEM Driver Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Seat Lumbar Driver Side Impact Airbag Alarm Fob -OEM Anti Theft System -OEM Driver Power Mirror Battery -OEM Passenger Side Impact Airbag Hands Free Communication Jack Owner Manual Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags Power Rear Side Windows Warranty Books Remote Engine Start -OEM Third Row Bench Seat Blind spot information system Bluetooth Stereo Adapter Gasoline OEM Wheels Front-Radial Tires Rear-Radial Tires Push-Start Ignition Surround View Camera System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.