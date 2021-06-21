+ taxes & licensing
Our versatile 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus is terrific in Bright White! Powered by a 3.6 Litre Pentastar V6 that offers 287hp paired to an innovative 9 Speed Automatic transmission for confident passing. This Front Wheel Drive minivan yields approximately 8.4L 100km on the highway with a comfortable ride whether you're heading out on a long road trip or just around the block! Impressively stylish, our Pacifica accents its bold design with fog lamps, power-sliding side doors, a Stow 'n Place roof rack, and a power tailgate, all while riding on 17-inch alloy wheels. The cabin of our Pacifica Touring L Plus treats you to leather heated front and second-row seats, Stow 'n Go back rows, sunroof, a leather heated steering wheel, tri-zone automatic temperature control, a rearview camera, and a Uconnect 4C infotainment system. With that, you can rely on an 8.4-inch touchscreen, full-color navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, a 13-speaker Alpine sound system, and a Blu-ray DVD entertainment system with wireless streaming to battle backseat boredom! Chrysler safeguards you and your loved ones on every trip with a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors, a tire-pressuring monitoring system, and electronic stability control. Our Pacifica will pass your family's toughest tests with flying colors! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
