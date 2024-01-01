$50,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Challenger
R/T SCAT Pack #T/A 392 Package
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$50,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,718KM
VIN 2C3CDZFJ1KH596339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 41,718 KM
Vehicle Description
A Nod to the Past and a Breath of Retro. This uniquely equipped 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack is powered by a formidable 6.4L SRT Hemi V8 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It features Nappa Leather/Alcantara-faced front vented seats, Brembo fixed front caliper 6-piston brakes, rain-sensing windshield wipers, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and body-color power heated mirrors. High-intensity discharge headlamps, blind-spot monitoring with cross-path detection, and a Harman/Kardon sound group with an 18-speaker audio system, trunk-mounted sound system, and surround sound complete the premium package.
Adding to its appeal, the Challenger boasts a power sunroof, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and GPS navigation. The T/A Package elevates the retro vibe with white gauges, gloss black instrument panel cluster trim rings, a Mopar cold air intake system, illuminated air catcher headlamps, a functional hood scoop, T/A bodyside graphic, 392 fender decal, T/A spoiler decal, black rear spoiler, satin black wrapped roof and decklid, satin black hood, Pirelli performance tires, and 20-inch low-gloss black forged aluminum wheels.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
