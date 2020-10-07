Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

38,549 KM

$26,364

+ tax & licensing
$26,364

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew #Overhead DVD Player #Heated Leather #Heated Steering Wheel

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew #Overhead DVD Player #Heated Leather #Heated Steering Wheel

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$26,364

+ taxes & licensing

38,549KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6186249
  • Stock #: D018
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG2KR636892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # D018
  • Mileage 38,549 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan features a 3.6L Pentastar 6-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with Heated leather seats, Heated steering wheel, Power 8-way adjustable seats, Power sliding doors, Power liftgate, Power windows, Power door locks, Third-row stow 'n go with tailgate seats, 6-speaker audio system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Rear view back up camera, 6-5-inch touch screen colour display, DVD entertainment system, Bluetooth audio streaming, Remote USB port, Bluetooth handsfree, Garmin navigation.

Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience. Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.

Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

