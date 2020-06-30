2019 Dodge Journey

+ taxes & licensing
204-717-5500
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Flexibility never looked so good! This GT AWD includes 7 passenger seating, 3.6L V6 engine, 6 speed automatic transmission, Park-Sense rear park assist system with back up camera, remote start, 6 way power drivers seat, steering wheel mounted controls, 8.4 inch full colour touch screen display, 6 premium speakers with subwoofer, tri-zone temperature control, rear air conditioning and heater, heated leather seats and heated steering wheel.
Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience. Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.
Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.
Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 150 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
