2019 Dodge Journey

34,593 KM

Details

$27,648

+ tax & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

GT AWD * Buy Online * Home Delivery

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  • Listing ID: 5345780
  • Stock #: B010
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG0KT759560

34,593KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,593 KM

Vehicle Description

Flexibility never looked so good!  This GT AWD includes 7 passenger seating, 3.6L V6 engine, 6 speed automatic transmission, Park-Sense rear park assist system with back up camera, remote start, 6 way power drivers seat, steering wheel mounted controls, 8.4 inch full colour touch screen display, 6 premium speakers with subwoofer, tri-zone temperature control, rear air conditioning and heater, heated leather seats and heated steering wheel.

Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience. Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.

Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 150 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

