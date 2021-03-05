Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford EcoSport

11,982 KM

Details Description Features

$22,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2019 Ford EcoSport

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE AWD #Apple CarPlay #Android Auto #Rear view Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE AWD #Apple CarPlay #Android Auto #Rear view Camera

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 6640220
  2. 6640220
  3. 6640220
  4. 6640220
  5. 6640220
  6. 6640220
  7. 6640220
  8. 6640220
  9. 6640220
  10. 6640220
  11. 6640220
  12. 6640220
  13. 6640220
  14. 6640220
  15. 6640220
  16. 6640220
  17. 6640220
  18. 6640220
  19. 6640220
  20. 6640220
  21. 6640220
  22. 6640220
  23. 6640220
  24. 6640220
  25. 6640220
  26. 6640220
  27. 6640220
  28. 6640220
  29. 6640220
Contact Seller

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

11,982KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6640220
  • Stock #: B025
  • VIN: MAJ6S3GL1KC297177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,982 KM

Vehicle Description

Fun, capable, and connected, EcoSport is perfect for your next adventure.  This SE model comes equipped with 2.0L engine, 6 speed automatic transmission, intelligent 4WD, rear view camera, reverse sensing system, 6 way power drivers seat, automatic climate control, heated front seats, push button start, power moonroof and remote start system. This particular EcoSport is also equipped with the optional SE Convenience Package which includes: ambient lighting, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, 7 speakers, SYNC 3 with 8 inch LCD touchscreen in center stack with swiping capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford Pass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-fi hotspot, and voice activated Navigation System with pinch to zoom capability.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2019 Ford EcoSport S...
 11,982 KM
$22,499 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT Qu...
 79,549 KM
$30,899 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SLT Qu...
 109,469 KM
$27,969 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory