2019 Ford EcoSport

+ taxes & licensing
204-717-5500
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
+ taxes & licensing
Fun, capable, and connected, EcoSport is perfect for your next adventure. This SE model comes equipped with 2.0L engine, 6 speed automatic transmission, intelligent 4WD, rear view camera, reverse sensing system, 6 way power drivers seat, automatic climate control, heated front seats, push button start, power moonroof and remote start system. This particular EcoSport is also equipped with the optional SE Convenience Package which includes: ambient lighting, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, 7 speakers, SYNC 3 with 8 inch LCD touchscreen in center stack with swiping capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford Pass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-fi hotspot, and voice activated Navigation System with pinch to zoom capability.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7