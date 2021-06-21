+ taxes & licensing
Our stylish 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD is brought to you in White Platinum! Powered by a 2.0 Litre 4 Cylinder that delivers 166hp matched to a 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission for smooth shifts. This Four Wheel Drive SUV delivers a comfortable ride with car-like handling, and easy maneuverability plus offers approximately 8.1L/100km on the highway. Our EcoSport is sophisticated with a European-influenced style that is complemented by beautiful alloy wheels, unique quad-beam reflector headlights and LED tail lamps all designed to make you look good! Inside our EcoSport SE trimmed interior, find a modern design featuring Microsoft SYNC with easy-to-use in-car connectivity system that lets you make hands-free calls with Bluetooth. Control your music with your voice and enjoy the high-quality Audio system, add in keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat for easy loading, and fully opening doors for your passengers and see that these are thoughtful touches that will make our EcoSport a great addition to your daily lifestyle. Ford offers modern safety features like automatic headlights, a rearview camera, advanced airbags, traction/stability control, Curve Control, and emergency crash notification allow you to drive with ultimate confidence. You will enjoy MyKey, which will allow you to set restrictions for the teen driver in the house. Any on the go family will undoubtedly benefit from the smart design of this EcoSport. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
