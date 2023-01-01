$23,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
S FWD #includeds 200,000km Warranty
129,302KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10163304
- Stock #: PFP-649
- VIN: 1FMCU0F70KUB68072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Powering the 2019 Ford Escape S is a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, delivering a balance of power and efficiency to suit your driving needs. With its smooth performance and responsive acceleration, you'll experience a thrilling and engaging drive every time you get behind the wheel.
The inclusion of active grille shutters further enhances the Escape's performance and efficiency. These shutters automatically adjust to regulate airflow, optimizing aerodynamics and fuel consumption. This not only improves overall efficiency but also contributes to a quieter and more comfortable ride.
Power-assisted steering ensures effortless maneuverability, allowing you to navigate tight spaces and corners with ease. Combined with front-wheel drive, the Escape S offers excellent handling and stability, providing you with a confident driving experience in various road conditions.
Safety is a top priority in the 2019 Ford Escape S. It is equipped with torque vectoring control, which enhances stability and cornering agility by selectively applying brake force to the wheels with the most traction. This advanced feature allows for better control and handling, especially on challenging roads.
Inside the cabin, you'll find convenient features such as USB connectivity, allowing you to charge your devices on the go. The side curtain airbags provide additional protection in the event of a collision, ensuring the safety of all occupants.
Stay aware of your surroundings with the rear view backup camera, providing a clear view of what's behind you as you maneuver into parking spaces or reverse. The tire pressure monitoring system alerts you if tire pressure is low, helping to maintain optimal safety and performance.
The 2019 Ford Escape S also features the SYNC Voice recognition system and an LCD infotainment screen, providing intuitive control over your entertainment and communication options. Additionally, the aftermarket remote start adds convenience by allowing you to start your vehicle remotely, ensuring it's comfortable and ready to go when you are.
Incudes Ford Extended Warranty up to 200 000 km or November 2025.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
