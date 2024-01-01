$23,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE 4WD
2019 Ford Escape
SE 4WD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,811KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD8KUA82663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ADS-856
- Mileage 48,811 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience. This 2019 Ford Escape SE is powered by a 1.5L Ecoboost Engine, with a 6 speed automatic transmission and four wheel drive. The features of this 2019 Ford Escape SE include 17 inch silver aluminum wheels, rearview camera, heated front seats, push button start, remote start system, 8 inch touchscreen display, apple carplay and android auto compatibility, Bluetooth/USB/AUX connectivity, SecuriCode invisible keypad, dual zone climate control.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2019 Ford Escape