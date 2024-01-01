Menu
<div>Elevate your driving experience. This 2019 Ford Escape SE is powered by a 1.5L Ecoboost Engine, with a 6 speed automatic transmission and four wheel drive. The features of this 2019 Ford Escape SE include 17 inch silver aluminum wheels, rearview camera, heated front seats, push button start, remote start system, 8 inch touchscreen display, apple carplay and android auto compatibility, Bluetooth/USB/AUX connectivity, SecuriCode invisible keypad, dual zone climate control.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-683beb2d-7fff-74a0-2055-49643c4b0662><span>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471.</span></span><br></div>

2019 Ford Escape

48,811 KM

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

2019 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,811KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD8KUA82663

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ADS-856
  • Mileage 48,811 KM

Elevate your driving experience. This 2019 Ford Escape SE is powered by a 1.5L Ecoboost Engine, with a 6 speed automatic transmission and four wheel drive. The features of this 2019 Ford Escape SE include 17 inch silver aluminum wheels, rearview camera, heated front seats, push button start, remote start system, 8 inch touchscreen display, apple carplay and android auto compatibility, Bluetooth/USB/AUX connectivity, SecuriCode invisible keypad, dual zone climate control.


"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2019 Ford Escape