1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
204-717-6000
+ taxes & licensing
"Our vehicles come with a Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, recalls are checked and completed, and a free CarProof History Report is included. NO EXTRA FEES! Marshall Motors is a regional clearance centre for a major automotive dealer group with over 30 locations. We help you purchase a quality used vehicle at the best possible clearance price. Your credit doesn't need to be perfect to get a vehicle loan at Marshall Motors. In fact, if you have bad credit, no credit, been bankrupt, or even had a vehicle repossessed - we can still get you approved. Call us at 1-888-246-9489 or 204-717-6000. Dealer Permit #4476.
Our 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD in Oxford White is better than ever! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Litre EcoBoost 4 Cylinder generating 179hp with automatic start/stop that's mated to a paddle-shifted 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive Ford SUV handles beautifully with precise steering, awesome response, agility, and approximately 7.8L/100km on the open road. This Escape SEL turns heads, check out the prominent hexagonal upper grille, sparkle-silver wheels, dual chrome exhaust tips, fog lamps, sculpted hood, and athletic stance.
The SEL interior greets you with plenty of cargo-carrying capacity to accommodate your next adventure, as well as amenities such as heated front seats, 60/40 split-fold-flat rear seatbacks, a 10-way power driver seat, dual climate control, a sunroof, a rearview camera, AM/FM/MP3, available satellite radio, and SYNC Enhanced Voice Recognition Communication and Entertainment System.
Carefully constructed by Ford, Escape offers peace of mind with advanced airbags, stability control, SOS post-crash alert, tire pressure monitoring, and traction control. MyKey even lets you customize features such as speed and volume controls for the young drivers of the family. Delivering versatility, utility, efficiency, and style, our Escape SEL is a terrific choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3