$24,851

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE 4WD * Buy Online * Home Delivery

2019 Ford Escape

SE 4WD * Buy Online * Home Delivery

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$24,851

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,209KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5256212
  • Stock #: R003
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD7KUB71558
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Empowered to Gear Up and Go. This SE 4WD model features: 10 way power drivers seat, Dual-zone temperature control, FordPass Connect with 4G Wi-Fi Hotspot powered by FordPass App, heated front seats, push button start, remote start, SecuriCode invisible keypad, 8 inch touchscreen with Apple Car Play, Android Auto and 2 smart charging USB ports.

Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience. Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.

Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 150 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

