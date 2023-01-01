$41,857+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-675-8367
2019 Ford Explorer
Limited|Htd/CldLthr|Navi|RmtStart|HtdWheel|Loaded
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$41,857
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10230929
- Stock #: R23239A
- VIN: 1FM5K8F84KGA74037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 46,098 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford Explorer Limited - Fully loaded and just arrived!
Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 4WD, 12 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Rear air conditioning, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Ventilated front seats.
3.5L V6 Ti-VCT
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Interior
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Forman Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.