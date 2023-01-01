2019 Ford Explorer

$41,857 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 0 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10230929

10230929 Stock #: R23239A

R23239A VIN: 1FM5K8F84KGA74037

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Interior Colour Ebony Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 46,098 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control Rearview Camera Media / Nav / Comm XM Radio Bluetooth Convenience Remote Starter Seating Leather Interior Third Row Seating Interior Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Additional Features FULLY EQUIPPED Sun Roof Rear Heating USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.