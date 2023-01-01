Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

46,098 KM

$41,857

+ tax & licensing
$41,857

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

Limited|Htd/CldLthr|Navi|RmtStart|HtdWheel|Loaded

2019 Ford Explorer

Limited|Htd/CldLthr|Navi|RmtStart|HtdWheel|Loaded

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$41,857

+ taxes & licensing

46,098KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10230929
  • Stock #: R23239A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F84KGA74037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 46,098 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Explorer Limited - Fully loaded and just arrived!

Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 4WD, 12 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Rear air conditioning, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Ventilated front seats.



3.5L V6 Ti-VCT



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

XM Radio
Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Starter

Seating

Leather Interior
Third Row Seating

Interior

Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
Rear Heating
USB port

Buy From Home Available

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-XXXX

1-800-675-8367

