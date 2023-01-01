Menu
2019 Ford F-150

135,977 KM

Details Features

$35,950

+ tax & licensing
J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

XLT 4X4 - H. SEATS - SUPER CREW CAB

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

135,977KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465365
  • Stock #: J23079-1
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EBXKKD86079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,977 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

