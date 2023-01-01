$35,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 9 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10465365

10465365 Stock #: J23079-1

J23079-1 VIN: 1FTEW1EBXKKD86079

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 135,977 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.