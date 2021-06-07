Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

21,544 KM

Details Features

$48,365

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,365

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box *Navigation* *BackUp Cam*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box *Navigation* *BackUp Cam*

Location

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

  1. 7194707
  2. 7194707
  3. 7194707
  4. 7194707
  5. 7194707
  6. 7194707
  7. 7194707
  8. 7194707
  9. 7194707
  10. 7194707
  11. 7194707
  12. 7194707
  13. 7194707
  14. 7194707
  15. 7194707
  16. 7194707
Contact Seller

$48,365

+ taxes & licensing

21,544KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7194707
  • Stock #: Z1141
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP4KFC92865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Z1141
  • Mileage 21,544 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE
full size spare tire
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Front Tow Hooks
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Running Boards -OEM
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Cloth Upholstery
Tool Kit
Hard Top
BACKUP CAMERA
Cell Phone Hookup
Pass through rear seat
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Tinted Windows -OEM
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Trailer Tow Pkg -OEM
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Anti Theft System -OEM
Driver Power Mirror
Battery -OEM
Plastic-Vinyl Box Liner
Power Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Jack
Power Telescopic Steering
Power Rear Side Windows
Engine -Turbocharged
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
OEM Wheels
Front-Radial Tires
Rear-Radial Tires
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Marshall Motors

2018 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 34,000 KM
$37,500 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 143,395 KM
$30,565 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Journey F...
 84,774 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic

Email Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory