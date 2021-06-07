$48,365 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 5 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7194707

7194707 Stock #: Z1141

Z1141 VIN: 1FTEW1EP4KFC92865

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # Z1141

Mileage 21,544 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors ABS Brakes Power Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers KEYLESS REMOTE full size spare tire Front Floor Mats Rear Floor Mats Front Tow Hooks Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitoring Running Boards -OEM Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Cloth Upholstery Additional Features Tool Kit Hard Top BACKUP CAMERA Cell Phone Hookup Pass through rear seat Bluetooth Streaming Audio Tinted Windows -OEM Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Trailer Tow Pkg -OEM Steering Wheel Stereo Controls Driver Side Curtain Airbag Driver Side Impact Airbag Alarm Fob -OEM Anti Theft System -OEM Driver Power Mirror Battery -OEM Plastic-Vinyl Box Liner Power Tilt Steering Wheel Passenger Side Impact Airbag Hands Free Communication Jack Power Telescopic Steering Power Rear Side Windows Engine -Turbocharged Bluetooth Stereo Adapter Gasoline OEM Wheels Front-Radial Tires Rear-Radial Tires Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.