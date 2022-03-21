2019 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8869616

8869616 Stock #: A24481

A24481 VIN: 1FT7W2BT8KEF43375

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A24481

Mileage 125,879 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Running Boards tinted windows Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Limited Slip Differential Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Cooled Front Seat(s) Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Diesel Fuel Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Conventional Spare Tire 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

