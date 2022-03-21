$CALL+ tax & licensing
Kelleher Ford
888-422-7156
2019 Ford F-250
2019 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Kelleher Ford
1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6
888-422-7156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
125,879KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8869616
- Stock #: A24481
- VIN: 1FT7W2BT8KEF43375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A24481
- Mileage 125,879 KM
Vehicle Description
LARIAT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Diesel Fuel
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kelleher Ford
1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6