Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Fiesta

36,395 KM

Details Description Features

$16,199

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,199

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Fiesta

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback #Apple Car Play #Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback #Apple Car Play #Heated Seats

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 6267378
  2. 6267378
  3. 6267378
  4. 6267378
  5. 6267378
  6. 6267378
  7. 6267378
  8. 6267378
  9. 6267378
  10. 6267378
  11. 6267378
  12. 6267378
  13. 6267378
  14. 6267378
  15. 6267378
  16. 6267378
  17. 6267378
  18. 6267378
  19. 6267378
  20. 6267378
  21. 6267378
  22. 6267378
  23. 6267378
  24. 6267378
  25. 6267378
  26. 6267378
  27. 6267378
Contact Seller

$16,199

+ taxes & licensing

36,395KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6267378
  • Stock #: B023
  • VIN: 3fadp4ej8KM125002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 36,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Fun can be Functional. This SE edition comes equipped with a 1.6L 4cyl engine and 6 speed automatic transmission. Stay warm this winter with the Cold Weather Package: electronic automatic temperature control, heated front seats, front and rear floor liners, and heated sideview mirrors. Stay looking good with the SE Appearance Package: SYNC 3 with 6.5 inch LCD touchscreen, 911 Assist, AppLink, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, and 2 smart-charging USB ports, SirusXM, unique sport cloth seats with contrast stitching, 12v rear powerpoint, ambient lighting, 16 inch 8 spoke Black-Painted machined Aluminum Rims, and fog lamps with chrome bezels.

Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience. Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.

Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2014 Chevrolet Trax ...
 131,034 KM
$10,768 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota RAV4 Spo...
 139,054 KM
$10,546 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 29,206 KM
$40,706 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory