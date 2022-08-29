$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
GT
1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
19,935KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9013153
- Stock #: A25891
- VIN: 1FA6P8CFXK5160211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 19,935 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
8 Cylinder Engine
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Wheel Locks
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
