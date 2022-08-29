Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

19,935 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelleher Ford

888-422-7156

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

GT

2019 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

888-422-7156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,935KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9013153
  Stock #: A25891
  VIN: 1FA6P8CFXK5160211

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # A25891
  Mileage 19,935 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
8 Cylinder Engine
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Wheel Locks
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

