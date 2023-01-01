2019 GMC Canyon

$39,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 , 5 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10048326

10048326 Stock #: PFP-640

PFP-640 VIN: 1GTG6CEN6K1315806

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PFP-640

Mileage 17,535 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.