$39,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2019 GMC Canyon
2019 GMC Canyon
SLE Crew Cab 4WD #Super Low Kms
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$39,500
+ taxes & licensing
17,535KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10048326
- Stock #: PFP-640
- VIN: 1GTG6CEN6K1315806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-640
- Mileage 17,535 KM
Vehicle Description
Inside the cabin, comfort and convenience take center stage. The 6-way power driver's seat allows you to find the perfect position for long journeys. The HD rear vision camera provides enhanced visibility and assists in maneuvering in tight spaces. With remote keyless entry and remote start, you can easily access and start your vehicle with a push of a button. The EZ-lift and lower tailgate make loading and unloading cargo a breeze.
The GMC infotainment system takes connectivity to the next level. With an 8-inch color touch screen, you can easily navigate through various features and functions. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration allow seamless smartphone connectivity, so you can access your favorite apps, make calls, and listen to music on the go.
This Canyon also comes with additional accessories to enhance its functionality and style. The tonneau cover adds protection and security to your cargo area, while the hood protector helps shield your vehicle from debris. Side window deflectors provide fresh air circulation while keeping the elements out. Running boards offer easy access to the cabin, and mud flaps help keep your vehicle clean in off-road conditions.
Includes GMC powertrain warranty until October 2024 or 100,000kms
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7