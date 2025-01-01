Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda Accord

79,478 KM

Details Features

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Accord

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12432841

2019 Honda Accord

Sport

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,478KM
VIN 1HGCV1F38KA802137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-1046
  • Mileage 79,478 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2016 Kia Soul for sale in Brandon, MB
2016 Kia Soul 42,407 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford EcoSport 4WD for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Ford EcoSport 4WD 65,159 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford EcoSport SE for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Ford EcoSport SE 33,757 KM $21,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Accord