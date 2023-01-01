Menu
<h3>2019 Honda Civic Coupe Sport with a 7 year Honda Certified Warranty!</h3> <h4>Key Features:</h4> <ul> <li><strong>Honda Sensing Safety Suite:</strong> Includes features like Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist.</li> </ul> <ul> <li><strong>7-inch Display Audio touchscreen:</strong> Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.</li> </ul> <ul> <li><strong>Rearview Camera</strong></li> </ul> <ul> <li><strong>LED Daytime Running Lights </strong></li> </ul> <ul> <li><strong>Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and streaming audio</strong></li> </ul> <ul> <li><strong>Power-adjustable drivers seat </strong></li> </ul> <ul> <li><strong>Power moonroof</strong></li> </ul>

33,093KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC4B8XKH401406

  • Exterior Colour Rallye Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,093 KM

2019 Honda Civic Coupe Sport with a 7 year Honda Certified Warranty!



Key Features:
  • Honda Sensing Safety Suite: Includes features like Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist.




  • 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.




  • Rearview Camera




  • LED Daytime Running Lights




  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and streaming audio




  • Power-adjustable driver's seat 




Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

* 100 Point Inspection




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,




  • Power moonroof

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Remote Starter

Bluetooth

Dual Zone Climate Control

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Rearview Camera

FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port

