$29,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Honda Civic
Sport|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Certified|Local|Clean
2019 Honda Civic
Sport|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Certified|Local|Clean
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$29,500
+ taxes & licensing
33,093KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC4B8XKH401406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rallye Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,093 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda Civic Coupe Sport with a 7 year Honda Certified Warranty!
Key Features:
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 100 Point Inspection
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Key Features:
- Honda Sensing Safety Suite: Includes features like Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist.
- 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
- Rearview Camera
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and streaming audio
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 100 Point Inspection
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
- Power moonroof
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Convenience
Remote Starter
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Forman Honda
2022 Honda Civic LX|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Camera|Carplay|Loca 58,768 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX|Certified|HtdSeats|Local|Camera|Carplay 83,765 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-9 GS-L|HtdLthr|PwrTailgate|Sunroof|AWD|7Seats 97,424 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Forman Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Call Dealer
1-800-675-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,500
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2019 Honda Civic