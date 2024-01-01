Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda Civic

133,462 KM

Details Features

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,462KM
VIN SHHFK7H3XKU300580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-951
  • Mileage 133,462 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2019 Honda Civic LX for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Honda Civic LX 133,462 KM $20,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai KONA Ultimate w/Lime Accent AWD #Sunroof #head up display for sale in Brandon, MB
2018 Hyundai KONA Ultimate w/Lime Accent AWD #Sunroof #head up display 44,652 KM $24,750 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Civic LX Sedan CVT #bluetooth #heated seats for sale in Brandon, MB
2014 Honda Civic LX Sedan CVT #bluetooth #heated seats 133,567 KM $14,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic