2019 Honda Civic
EX Sedan CVT
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
Used
68,029KM
VIN 2HGFC2F77KH021350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Mileage 68,029 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda Civic EX Style, Efficiency, and Performance in Harmony
The 2019 Honda Civic EX blends modern design, advanced technology, and exceptional performance into one sophisticated package. With its sporty exterior, sleek profile, and signature Honda quality, the Civic EX is built to make every drive as enjoyable as it is practical.
Under the hood, you'll find a spirited 2.0-liter i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), offering an impressive combination of performance and fuel efficiency. The Civic EX also comes equipped with Honda's Eco Assist system to help you make the most of every mile.
Inside, the Civic EX is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. Key features include:
Safety is a priority with the Honda Sensing suite of technologies, including Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS). Together, these features provide peace of mind on every journey.
With its refined interior, cutting-edge features, and legendary Honda reliability, the 2019 Honda Civic EX is a compact car that truly stands out. Whether you're commuting to work or heading out for a weekend adventure, this Civic is ready to deliver an exceptional driving experience.
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2019 Honda Civic