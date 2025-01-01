Menu
2019 Honda Civic EX Style, Efficiency, and Performance in Harmony

The 2019 Honda Civic EX blends modern design, advanced technology, and exceptional performance into one sophisticated package. With its sporty exterior, sleek profile, and signature Honda quality, the Civic EX is built to make every drive as enjoyable as it is practical.

Under the hood, youll find a spirited 2.0-liter i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), offering an impressive combination of performance and fuel efficiency. The Civic EX also comes equipped with Hondas Eco Assist system to help you make the most of every mile.

Inside, the Civic EX is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. Key features include:

7-inch Display Audio System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for seamless connectivity.
One-Touch Power Moonroof to let in natural light and fresh air.
Remote Engine Start and Smart Entry with Walk Away Auto Lock for added convenience.
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control to keep you and your passengers comfortable year-round.
Heated Front Seats, perfect for chilly mornings.

Safety is a priority with the Honda Sensing suite of technologies, including Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS). Together, these features provide peace of mind on every journey.

With its refined interior, cutting-edge features, and legendary Honda reliability, the 2019 Honda Civic EX is a compact car that truly stands out. Whether youre commuting to work or heading out for a weekend adventure, this Civic is ready to deliver an exceptional driving experience.

2019 Honda Civic

68,029 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

EX Sedan CVT

12151473

2019 Honda Civic

EX Sedan CVT

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,029KM
VIN 2HGFC2F77KH021350

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 68,029 KM

Fog Lights

Power Windows

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

2019 Honda Civic