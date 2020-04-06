- Safety
- Fog Lights
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Side Airbags
- ABS Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- Rearview Camera
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Passenger Seat
- POWER DOORS
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- A/C
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- XM Radio
- AM/FM Stereo
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Seating
- Leather Seats
- Leather Interior
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Power Driver Seat
- Electric Seats
- Split Rear Seats
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
- Alloy Wheels
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- FULLY EQUIPPED
- Aux input
- Sirius Radio
- USB port
- Heated Back Seats
