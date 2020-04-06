Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda Civic

Touring|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Touring|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 4858206
  2. 4858206
  3. 4858206
  4. 4858206
  5. 4858206
  6. 4858206
  7. 4858206
  8. 4858206
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1,817KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4858206
  • Stock #: U11210
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F92KH106768
Exterior Colour
Platinum White Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

2019 Honda Civic Touring Heated Seats|Adaptive Cruise|Dual Zone Climate| FWD

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Airbags
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • XM Radio
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Electric Seats
  • Split Rear Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Aux input
  • Sirius Radio
  • USB port
  • Heated Back Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forman Honda

2010 Honda CR-V LX|A...
 129,869 KM
$14,493 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Hat...
 139,869 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra S...
 59,878 KM
$16,127 + tax & lic
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Send A Message