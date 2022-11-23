Menu
2019 Honda Civic

92,515 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

EX|Certified|Htd Seats|Rmt Start|Local|Carplay|Loa

2019 Honda Civic

EX|Certified|Htd Seats|Rmt Start|Local|Carplay|Loa

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,515KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9414382
  • Stock #: S23054A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F70KH039432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,515 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Civic EX - 7 year warranty!



One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Cloth, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Power driver seat, Traction control.

Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

* 100 Point Inspection

* Finance from 6.99% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty



2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC



Reviews:

* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Alloy Wheels
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Remote Starter
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Dual Zone Climate Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

