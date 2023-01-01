$37,500+ tax & licensing
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD #low kms #power tailgate
Location
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
26,325KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10082718
- Stock #: PFP-644
- VIN: 2HKRW2H89KH108859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The 180-watt AM/FM audio system with MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability and 8 speakers provides a high-quality sound experience. The 7-inch touch screen infotainment system offers intuitive control of your entertainment options. Indulge in the comfort of heated front and back leather seats, accompanied by a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel that keeps your hands cozy in colder weather.
Convenience is at your fingertips with the power tailgate, allowing easy access to the cargo area. The remote start feature enables you to warm up or cool down the vehicle before stepping inside. The stylish 18-inch aluminum wheels enhance the overall look of the CR-V EX-L.
Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling hands-free communication. The multi-angle rearview camera provides enhanced visibility while reversing. The proximity key system with push-button start allows for keyless entry and ignition, adding a touch of convenience to your daily routine.
Experience customized comfort with the 12-way adjustable power driver's seat, ensuring the perfect seating position for every journey. Embrace the outdoors with the power sunroof/moonroof, allowing natural light to fill the cabin.
Safety is a priority with the blind spot display, keeping you aware of vehicles in your blind spot. The collision mitigation braking system and forward collision warning system work together to help prevent accidents. The road departure mitigation system helps keep you on track, and the adaptive cruise control adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead. The lane keep assist feature aids in staying centered in your lane, enhancing your overall driving experience.
Connect your compatible smartphone seamlessly with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing access to your favorite apps and features right from the infotainment system.
In summary, the 2019 Honda CR-V EX-L is designed to meet the demands of your busy life. With its powerful engine, advanced technology, luxurious interior, comprehensive safety features, and connectivity options, it is the perfect companion for all your adventures.
Includes the balance of Honda's Powertrain Warranty until February 2024 or 100,000kms
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
