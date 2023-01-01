Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

92,626 KM

Details Description Features

Touring AWD #New Arrival

Touring AWD #New Arrival

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

92,626KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10163307
  • Stock #: A127
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H91KH102675

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2019 Honda CR-V, a vehicle that seamlessly combines form, function, and fun. Powered by a turbocharged 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT transmission, this SUV offers a thrilling and efficient driving experience. The CR-V is equipped with a range of advanced features that enhance both convenience and entertainment. The 7-inch touch screen display provides intuitive control over various functions, while the 9-speaker premium audio system delivers immersive sound quality. Safety is a priority with the blind spot monitoring system and rear cross-traffic monitor, which help you navigate with confidence. The hands-free access power tailgate with programmable height allows for easy loading and unloading, while the panoramic moonroof adds a touch of openness and natural light to the cabin. Rain-sensing windshield wipers ensure optimal visibility in inclement weather conditions. Roof rails provide versatility for carrying extra gear or equipment, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration keep you connected to your smartphone's apps and features. The leather heated front seats and heated rear seats provide exceptional comfort, and the driver's seat offers 12-way power adjustment for personalized positioning. The real-time AWD system with intelligent control ensures traction and stability, enhancing performance in varying road conditions. Bluetooth with hands-free calling enables seamless connectivity, and the rear view camera aids in parking and maneuvering. Additional features include a remote start system for added convenience and a heated steering wheel for comfort during colder seasons. With its impressive range of features, the 2019 Honda CR-V offers a well-rounded driving experience that combines style, functionality, and enjoyable features. Whether you're running errands in the city or embarking on an adventure, this SUV is designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

