Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2019 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD #New Arrival
Location
92,626KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10163307
- Stock #: A127
- VIN: 2HKRW2H91KH102675
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,626 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
