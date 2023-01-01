$33,965+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
EX|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Sunroof|Camera|Loca
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$33,965
+ taxes & licensing
84,400KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H55KH102093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda CR-V EX Certified - Premium Features and Honda Certified Assurance with a 7 year warranty!
Elevate your driving experience with the 2019 Honda CR-V EX Certified. This certified pre-owned SUV seamlessly combines premium features with the assurance of Honda's certification, providing you with confidence and peace of mind.
Certified Pre-Owned Benefits:
Features:
Extras:
Drive with confidence in the 2019 Honda CR-V EX Certified. Contact us to schedule a test drive and explore the premium features and certified assurance that this SUV brings to your journey.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Convenience
Remote Starter
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Electric Seats
Additional Features
Sun Roof
USB port
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
2019 Honda CR-V