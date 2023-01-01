Menu
Account
Sign In
<em>2019 Honda CR-V EX Certified - Premium Features and Honda Certified Assurance with a 7 year warranty!</em> <em><span>Elevate your driving experience with the 2019 Honda CR-V EX Certified. This certified pre-owned SUV seamlessly combines premium features with the assurance of Hondas certification, providing you with confidence and peace of mind.</span></em> <strong>Certified Pre-Owned Benefits:</strong> <ul> <li>Comprehensive Multi-Point Inspection</li> <li>Extended Limited Warranty</li> <li>Special Financing Rates</li> <li>Vehicle History Report</li> </ul> <strong>Features:</strong> <ul> <li> <strong>Premium Comfort:</strong> <ul> <li>Power-adjustable drivers seat and heated front seats.</li> <li>Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort.</li> </ul> </li> </ul> <ul> <li> <strong>Advanced Technology:</strong> <ul> <li>Honda Sensing® suite for enhanced safety, including Adaptive Cruise Control.</li> <li>Touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration.</li> </ul> </li> </ul> <ul> <li> <strong>Efficient Performance:</strong> <ul> <li>Fuel-efficient engine with Eco Assist™ System.</li> <li>Real Time All-Wheel Drive for optimal traction.</li> </ul> </li> </ul> <strong>Extras:</strong> <ul> <li><strong>Certified Assurance:</strong> Honda Certified Pre-Owned for quality and reliability.</li> <li><strong>Well-Maintained:</strong> Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.</li> <li><strong>Premium Features:</strong> Experience the luxury of the EX trim in a certified pre-owned package.</li> </ul> <span>Drive with confidence in the 2019 Honda CR-V EX Certified. Contact us to schedule a test drive and explore the premium features and certified assurance that this SUV brings to your journey.</span> No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty! Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

2019 Honda CR-V

84,400 KM

Details Description Features

$33,965

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda CR-V

EX|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Sunroof|Camera|Loca

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

EX|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Sunroof|Camera|Loca

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 10785645
  2. 10785645
  3. 10785645
  4. 10785645
  5. 10785645
  6. 10785645
  7. 10785645
Contact Seller

$33,965

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
84,400KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H55KH102093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda CR-V EX Certified - Premium Features and Honda Certified Assurance with a 7 year warranty!




Elevate your driving experience with the 2019 Honda CR-V EX Certified. This certified pre-owned SUV seamlessly combines premium features with the assurance of Honda's certification, providing you with confidence and peace of mind.




Certified Pre-Owned Benefits:

  • Comprehensive Multi-Point Inspection
  • Extended Limited Warranty
  • Special Financing Rates
  • Vehicle History Report




Features:


  • Premium Comfort:

    • Power-adjustable driver's seat and heated front seats.
    • Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort.






  • Advanced Technology:

    • Honda Sensing® suite for enhanced safety, including Adaptive Cruise Control.
    • Touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration.






  • Efficient Performance:

    • Fuel-efficient engine with Eco Assist™ System.
    • Real Time All-Wheel Drive for optimal traction.





Extras:

  • Certified Assurance: Honda Certified Pre-Owned for quality and reliability.
  • Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
  • Premium Features: Experience the luxury of the EX trim in a certified pre-owned package.




Drive with confidence in the 2019 Honda CR-V EX Certified. Contact us to schedule a test drive and explore the premium features and certified assurance that this SUV brings to your journey.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Convenience

Remote Starter

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Electric Seats

Additional Features

Sun Roof
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forman Honda

Used 2018 Honda CR-V LX|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Alloys|Carplay|Loca for sale in Brandon, MB
2018 Honda CR-V LX|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Alloys|Carplay|Loca 57,848 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V EX|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Sunroof|Camera|Loca for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Honda CR-V EX|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Sunroof|Camera|Loca 84,400 KM $33,965 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Fit SE|HtdSeats|Alloys|Btooth|Camera for sale in Brandon, MB
2017 Honda Fit SE|HtdSeats|Alloys|Btooth|Camera 191,311 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,965

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V