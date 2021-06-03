Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda CR-V

15,567 KM

Details Description Features

$36,468

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,468

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

TouringCertified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

TouringCertified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 7175165
  2. 7175165
  3. 7175165
  4. 7175165
  5. 7175165
  6. 7175165
  7. 7175165
  8. 7175165
Contact Seller

$36,468

+ taxes & licensing

15,567KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7175165
  • Stock #: R21192A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H90KH124229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # R21192A
  • Mileage 15,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!


2019 Honda CR-V Touring Heated Seats|Heated Wheel|Navigation|Apple Caply|Android Auto| 


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents 


 

Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. 


Certified. Honda Certified Details: 


* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty 


* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda 


* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models 


* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first 


* 100 Point Inspection 


* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week 


CARFAX Canada One Owner 


1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp 


Awards: 


* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards 


No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty! 


Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2019 Honda CR-V Tour...
 15,567 KM
$36,468 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SE|...
 81,007 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V LX|W...
 112,401 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory