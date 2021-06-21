2019 Honda CR-V

$30,888 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 0 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7353209

7353209 Stock #: U11503

U11503 VIN: 2HKRW2H80KH106224

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 69,064 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Rearview Camera Exterior Alloy Wheels TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Media / Nav / Comm XM Radio Bluetooth Convenience Remote Starter Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Climate Control Dual Zone Climate Control Additional Features FULLY EQUIPPED Power Tailgate Sun Roof USB port Heated Back Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.