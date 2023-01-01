Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

34,109 KM

$35,994

+ tax & licensing
$35,994

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

EX|Certified|HtdSeats|LowKMS|RmtStart|Local|Clean

2019 Honda CR-V

EX|Certified|HtdSeats|LowKMS|RmtStart|Local|Clean

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$35,994

+ taxes & licensing

34,109KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9572320
  Stock #: U11
  VIN: 2HKRW2H53KH120091

  Exterior Colour Gunmetal Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 34,109 KM

2019 Honda CR-V EX - 7 year Honda Warranty, only 34000kms and loaded with heated seats and remote starter!

This rare vehicle will not last long, One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power moonroof.

Certified. Honda Certified Details:

24 hours/day, 7 days/week

7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

100 Point Inspection



1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp

Awards:

ALG Canada Residual Value Awards



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
Remote Starter
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
Driver Electric Seat

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

