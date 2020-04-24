Menu
2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,654KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4908678
  • Stock #: U11215
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H83KB500718
Exterior Colour
Forest Mist Metallic
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

2019 Honda Odyssey Touring Heated and Cooled Seats|Rear Entertainment|Dual Zone Climate| FWD

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Airbags
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • XM Radio
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Third Row Seating
  • Seat Memory
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Split Rear Seats
  • Rear-Folding Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Aux input
  • Power Tailgate
  • Sirius Radio
  • Sun Roof
  • USB port
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blu-Ray Player

