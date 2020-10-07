Menu
2019 Honda Pilot

32,676 KM

Details

$42,605

+ tax & licensing
$42,605

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2019 Honda Pilot

2019 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

2019 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$42,605

+ taxes & licensing

32,676KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6194103
  • Stock #: P21016A
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H71KB500422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # P21016A
  • Mileage 32,676 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2019 Honda Pilot EX-L w/Navigation |Heated Seats|Dual Zone Climate Control|Heated Wheel|Memory Seats|

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, AWD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.

Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models

* 100 Point Inspection

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week



3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V

Awards:

* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

