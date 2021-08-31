+ taxes & licensing
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Our 2019 Honda Pilot EX 4WD in White Diamond Pearl is calling your name! Motivated by a proven 3.5 Litre V6 that offers 280hp connected to a reliable 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing maneuvers. Our Four Wheel Drive SUV sets you up for any adventure with plenty of power and agile handling while also showing off approximately 8.7L/100km on the open road. Our EX is sporty and eager to please with its distinct grille, LED daytime running lights, fog lights, sunroof, and gorgeous alloy wheels. The EX cabin has premium features and plenty of room for 8 and all their gear so that everyone can join in on your adventures. Remote engine start, smart entry, a 60/40 split-folding third-row seat, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a 10-way power heated driver's seat help to set the stage for happy travels. Staying connected won't be a problem thanks to our prominent central display, Bluetooth, HondaLink, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, SMS text message function, and a fantastic sound system with available satellite radio and Pandora compatibility. You'll have access to your favorite music, podcasts, media library, contacts, and directions with this innovative technology! Practical, efficient, and versatile, our Honda is undoubtedly a smart choice. Honda also received excellent safety scores with Lane Watch, a rear camera, advanced airbags, intelligent traction management, and a tire pressure monitoring system among other safety features. You need transportation that's as versatile as you, so climb inside our Pilot today. Print this page and call us Now...We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
